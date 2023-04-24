WATCH: Rakhi Sawant’s 'Mood of Payment' While Buying Popcorn is too Relatable

Rakhi Sawant is time and again clicked by the paparazzi who give glimpses of her daily life and whereabouts. She recently watched Salman Khan’s film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ at the theatre and a video of her is doing rounds on social media. Right before Rakhi entered the theatre, she had a hilarious encounter with the cashier who was billing the popcorn that she had purchased. The cashier asked her about the “mode of payment" and what comes next has people in splits.

“Mera mood hee nahi hai payment ke liye, responds Rakhi. She mistook the word “Mode" for “Mood." Now, several people are using this video on Twitter with quirky captions. “My mom buying Dhania Patti," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Me buying groceries during month end."

Another video which went viral showed Rakhi dancing to the hit song Billi Billi from the film. Rakhi was all decked up in a golden suit with matching jewellery and coloured hair. While posing for the paparazzi, she expressed her excitement to watch Salman’s movie. She earlier shared that she had been getting ready since the morning to watch the family entertainer.

Rakhi shares a close bond with Salman Khan and has been one of his biggest cheerleaders. When Rakhi was asked what she has got from Salman this Eid, she earlier told ETimes, “Salman Sir ne itna diya hai mujhe…Eid, Diwali aur Christmas mein. He celebrates Christmas with me every year."

