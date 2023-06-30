Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Watch: Robbers Return Handbag To Girl After Boyfriend Escapes The Scene

Watch: Robbers Return Handbag To Girl After Boyfriend Escapes The Scene

The girl was walking on the streets with her boyfriend when all of a sudden two robbers came and snatched her handbag. What happened next will leave you surprised.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 20:34 IST

Delhi, India

Two troublemakers on a motorbike swoop in and snatch the girl's purse. (Credits: Twitter)
Two troublemakers on a motorbike swoop in and snatch the girl's purse. (Credits: Twitter)

Today, we’ve stumbled across a bizarre video on the internet. It’s a tale of loyalty, bravery and well, a couple of street robbers turning into unexpected relationship advisors. The video features a girl and a boy, strolling down the road, when out of nowhere, two troublemakers on a motorbike swoop in and snatch the girl’s purse. The fearless boy, sensing trouble, decides it’s the perfect time for a little track-and-field practice and bolts away from the scene faster than Usain Bolt on a caffeine high. The boy leaves his girlfriend standing there like a statue, wondering what just hit her. Well, not exactly the knight in shining armour she was hoping for.

Now, here comes the plot twist: One of the robbers, instead of making a run for it with the loot, has a sudden change of heart. He saunters back to the girl and hands her purse back, like some kind of reformed thief-turned-good samaritan. He takes a moment to have a chat with her and we can only imagine what wise words of advice were exchanged between the girl and her newfound mentor. Maybe he told her that she deserved someone who sticks around, even when the going gets tough. That guy? Definitely not a keeper.

Advertisement

As news of this incident spread, the video racked up over 8,000 views on Twitter. Of course, we don’t know the names of the main characters in this real-life soap opera. But one thing’s for sure: this video has hit a nerve with viewers all over the internet. The tweet that accompanied the clip hit the nail on the head, proclaiming, “You see? The man doesn’t suit you."

It seems like we’ve got a recurring theme here. Just a while back, another CCTV footage took the internet by storm, showing a couple taking a stroll when two robbers appeared on the scene.

Advertisement

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • Love conquers all, but apparently, fear conquers love. When push came to shove, the boyfriend in this unfortunate duo hightailed it out of there, leaving his girlfriend at the mercy of the robbers’ gunpoint demands.

    Users from all corners of the internet expressed their disappointment as the guy became the prime example of what not to do in a relationship. But in this case, some people rose to the defence of the runaway beau, claiming that the guy made a wise decision and self-preservation takes priority.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: June 30, 2023, 20:32 IST
    last updated: June 30, 2023, 20:34 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App