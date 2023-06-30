Watch: Robbers Return Handbag To Girl After Boyfriend Escapes The Scene

Today, we’ve stumbled across a bizarre video on the internet. It’s a tale of loyalty, bravery and well, a couple of street robbers turning into unexpected relationship advisors. The video features a girl and a boy, strolling down the road, when out of nowhere, two troublemakers on a motorbike swoop in and snatch the girl’s purse. The fearless boy, sensing trouble, decides it’s the perfect time for a little track-and-field practice and bolts away from the scene faster than Usain Bolt on a caffeine high. The boy leaves his girlfriend standing there like a statue, wondering what just hit her. Well, not exactly the knight in shining armour she was hoping for.

Now, here comes the plot twist: One of the robbers, instead of making a run for it with the loot, has a sudden change of heart. He saunters back to the girl and hands her purse back, like some kind of reformed thief-turned-good samaritan. He takes a moment to have a chat with her and we can only imagine what wise words of advice were exchanged between the girl and her newfound mentor. Maybe he told her that she deserved someone who sticks around, even when the going gets tough. That guy? Definitely not a keeper.

As news of this incident spread, the video racked up over 8,000 views on Twitter. Of course, we don’t know the names of the main characters in this real-life soap opera. But one thing’s for sure: this video has hit a nerve with viewers all over the internet. The tweet that accompanied the clip hit the nail on the head, proclaiming, “You see? The man doesn’t suit you."

It seems like we’ve got a recurring theme here. Just a while back, another CCTV footage took the internet by storm, showing a couple taking a stroll when two robbers appeared on the scene.