Watch: RPF Constable's Quick Action Saves Woman From Slipping Under Train

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has once again proven its commitment to passenger safety and well-being. A recent incident at Ganjbasoda railway station in Madhya Pradesh has caught the attention of social media, shedding light on the exceptional courage and quick thinking of an RPF constable. In this particular incident, the constable rescued a woman passenger who tripped while attempting to board a moving passenger train.

The constable swept into quick action, helping the woman board the train to avert what could have been a major accident.

The video, capturing the courageous act of the constable, has taken the internet by storm, garnering widespread attention. RPF India sharing a video of the incident urged passengers to not try boarding or deboarding a moving train. The video was posted with a message in Hindi that roughly translated to, “Constable Dhirendra Singh, posted at Ganjbasoda railway station, saved a woman passenger boarding a moving train from falling between the platform and the train. Passengers, please do not try to board or deboard a moving train, your small mistake can cause a big accident."

The video depicting the brave act of Constable Dhirendra Singh has received tremendous response, amassing over 16,000 views along with various reactions.

In response to the video, a viewer expressed his appreciation and admiration for the RPF personnel’s actions, saying, “Very good."

Another individual lauded the constable’s actions and wrote, “Great Work."

Meanwhile, others demanded that the constable should be rewarded for his actions.

In an earlier incident at Tatanagar railway station, Jharkhand, a vigilant RPF constable named S K Meena demonstrated exceptional bravery to save a passenger’s life. The incident, captured on CCTV footage, shows passengers attempting to board a moving train. While doing so, he trips and almost falls in the gap between the train and the platform before the constable rushed to help.

She grabs the passengers to safety as the train continues to move. The Railway Protection Force shared the footage on social media, highlighting her heroic actions.

Such incidents serves as a powerful reminder of the RPF’s commitment to preventing accidents and ensuring the well-being of railway travellers.