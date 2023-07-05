Watch: Shark Swims Dangerously Close To Beachgoers In US

Beachgoers in the US were left in a state of frenzy after the spotting of a shark in the shallow water. The incident is said to have occurred at Navarre Beach in Pensacola, Florida. Footage of the beach doing the rounds across social media platforms has captured people racing out of the water. It is suggested the panic began when a single fin appeared manoeuvring in the deep water. Many, in the video, seem unaware of the aquatic being’s location as they try to pinpoint its bobbing and weaving from the shore.

“Where did it go, where did it go," a woman can be heard saying in a state of distress. The concern only began piling up when people learned, “There’s somebody still out there." The woman once dramatically repeated, “They’re still out there" before the video came to an end. The visuals of the beach circulating on Twitter were captioned, “A shark was swimming very close to shore today in Navarre Beach, Florida!" Take a look at it here:

According to a report by Pensacola News Journal, beachgoer Cristy Cox stated the incident was quite shocking for everyone present there. She added that the creature just passed by the swimmers. “Everyone was stunned as it moved down the beach chasing the school of fish. We all just have to remember this is natural and we are in their home, so stay alert," she said.

Upon watching the video, multiple Twitter users called the scenario “really scary." A user highlighted, “The beach ain’t a park. It’s the living space for sea life. It ain’t your hood."

Another said, “Swimming near a pier is always a hard no for me."

Meanwhile one more emphasized everything that goes wrong in the video emphasizing the things that must be done if there’s a shark spotting near beachy areas. “The best thing they could’ve done is what they did and that’s not to panic. The minute you start flapping around in the water you are scared, the shark thinks you’re a sea animal in distress a.k.a. Food! You are supposed to calmly get out of the water. Calmly with no splash," said the user.