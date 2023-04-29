Watch: Sister Welcoming Her Younger Sibling Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

It is one of the joyful moments to welcome your newborn sibling for the first time in life with uncontrollable tears of joy. Similar happiness was experienced by the elder daughter of a woman named Corrie Galloway. Good News Movement has shared a clip on Instagram in which Corrie has captured her elder daughter’s happiness on seeing her younger sibling.

The clip starts with the mother informing her daughter via a card that she has become an elder sister. Her daughter was extremely happy and burst out crying. The clip then shows the girl’s journey of waiting for her younger sibling. It shows the girl holding a teddy bear and a gift parcel for her younger sibling. Social media users also get to see a glimpse of the gender reveal party organised for Corrie’s younger child. The clip proceeds to end with the girl crying after watching her newborn younger sister. She smiled for the camera while posing for a picture with her sister. She kissed the sister’s head adorably and fed her milk via a sipper. The video ends with the girl spending a good time with her sister. Good News Movement captioned the clip," Nice to meet you. THE SWEETEST BIG SISTER IN THE WORLD! @corriegalloway93". Check out the video here:

Advertisement

A user commented that the mother should be proud that her daughter has this gratitude in her heart. Another commented that she will protect her sister at all costs. A user also commented that his son had taken care of his mother and brother in the same way. The user wrote that his sons make gifts and write notes for each other as well. Another wrote that Corrie has raised an amazing kid and the whole world is enjoying it.

This video has received 18,00,000 views.

Read all the Latest News here