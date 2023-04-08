Watch: Sleepyhead Cat Ends Up In School Student's Backpack

A hilarious video, making rounds on the internet, shows moments when the cat was out of the bag, literally. Felines can fall asleep almost anywhere, be it a drawer, a cardboard box, or on top of the refrigerator. But this student wouldn’t have ever imagined finding the furry companion inside their backpack at school. The video, making rounds on the internet, reveals that the student happened to have left their school bag unzipped the previous night. Supposedly, the pet cat found it the comfiest place for snoozing off. The student apparently wasn’t aware of the cat’s presence in the backpack, and they normally arrived at school. It wasn’t until they opened the bag that they discovered their pet comfortably sleeping inside. The owner quickly recorded the funny moment which has now left multiple Instagram users in splits. Take a look at the video here:

The video garnered the attention of cat lovers on the internet. Many of them flooded the comment section, sharing similar incidents. A user wrote, “My cat used to do that all the time. My brother never checked his bag and I guess it was a nice spot to sleep."

Another opened up about the time they accidentally took their cat to work, “I’ve done this, but I was at work when I found out. Had to go all the way back home to drop the cat off, but not before everyone at work had a cuddle and some pats. Damn cat is more popular than I am."

One more suggested the incident cannot be fake, “Not staged. This is definitely a cat thing to do. I found mine in my suitcase after I packed it. Thank goodness I checked it again before I left or he would have ended up in Hawaii." Meanwhile, a user called it, “Omg how freaking cute."

The clip has amassed over 4.9 million views on Instagram.

Previously, a student in China had to purposely sneak their cat inside the classroom after the feline wouldn’t let her leave home. According to Daily Mail, the cat owner was identified to be Ms Wen whose one-year-old clingy moggie began cuddling up her leg when she was getting ready for school. The owner stated that the feline appeared to be sad, and she couldn’t leave him behind.

