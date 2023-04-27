Watch: Small Fish, Alive In Dead Predator’s Belly, Slips Out And Flaps Around

Aquatic life is fascinating in its ways. Videos showing how aquatic animals adapt and survive in the depths of oceans are always fun to watch. While some videos are of various quirky properties that each marine species possess and some others of how humans hunt them, the third and most interesting variety is of bigger marine animals eating smaller ones. A video showing a living fish surviving inside a dead fish’s belly has surfaced on YouTube and users are finding it both disgusting and fascinating.

The video starts with a dead fish lying on a table and a man showing the belly protrusion of the fish. The man then holds the fish and slowly slices off its belly. As soon as the belly is cut off, a smaller fish slides out of it. The most surprising part was when the smaller fish started to flap around revealing that it was still alive, although its predator died.

The video went viral on the platform with more than 5.5 crore views. People were astonished to see the smaller fish alive and commented about it below the video. A user commented, “I hope he at least put that live fish back in the water deserves a pardon." Another user wrote, “Not only did it not die after being eaten but it managed to avoid getting cut by the knife. That fish needs to buy a lotto ticket." A third user wrote, “He has escaped death in a way where none of his friends will ever believe him. Set him free."

The video was shared by a channel named Furry Tails which has more than 2 lakh subscribers. The channel is famous for posting various kinds of animal videos on the platform.

While continuous efforts are made to explore the deep sea, scientists believe that they are yet to discover several species of aquatic life and are confident that only a small portion of the oceans have been thoroughly studied.

