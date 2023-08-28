Watch: Snake Coming Out Of AC To Catch A Rat Is The Scariest Thing On Internet Today

Every other day one comes across creepy videos of snakes in various situations. The latest video to join this trend is of a snake crawling its way out of an AC unit, only to eat a rat. The horrifying clip has gone viral and now has unlocked a new fear among people about a possible entryway or resting place for snakes in any household.

The video is shot in an ordinary household and assumingly the reptile must have entered the house through the gaps visible in the split AC. The predator slides out of the gap and catches the rat. The video was shared on Instagram by the page known as The Animal Empire. The clip of the reptile capturing its prey was shot on camera by the family members who witnessed this shocking scene which must have left them absolutely terrified. What makes the video more scary is the fact that the snake camouflaged with the AC and looked like a pipe coming out, until it attacked the rat. The footage shows the rodent swallowed by the snake and being dragged up into the air conditioning, face-up.

Advertisement

The video raises the question of the safety of the people residing inside the house as the snake could easily find an accessible entry. The clip has been viewed by more than 1 lakh Instagram users.

Previously, another chilling video had gone viral where a snake had attacked a huge rat but instantly regretted its mistake after the prey decided to find a way out of its predator’s body by chewing it up from the inside.

An Instagram account by the name Creep n Crawly posted the video on the media-sharing application, where a snake can be seen swallowing a big rodent. The rat chewed up the insides of the snake and could be seen sticking out of the reptile’s body. On the other hand, the snake continued its process of swallowing the now-dead rodent, whole. The account claimed that the snake “died soon after".