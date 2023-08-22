Watch: Snake Vibing To Music Leaves Internet In Splits

Social media users were left in splits after watching the clip. One of them commented, “DJ Snake," referring to the serpent’s dance on the music beats. Another commented that he has watched a snake dancing for the first time in his life. Another user wrote that the snakes don’t have ears. Replying to this, one user corrected him and wrote that snakes do have inner ears.

Social media is a treasure trove of interesting clips that leave users entertained. One such video of a snake dancing to high-beat music has left users fascinated. The clip, which was shared on Instagram, shows a 4-foot-long snake slithering slowly near a Bluetooth speaker. At first, the serpent does nothing and continues to sit close to the speaker. This continues for a couple of minutes until the beat of the music elevates to a faster note. In a hilarious turn of events, the snake starts to shake its head and then sway its body as well. It feels like the serpent is trying to vibe to the music of the song and continues to do so till the end of the clip. DJ GEZ MUSIC has composed the track being played in this video.

It is a scientific fact that snakes do not have an external ear, but they do have all the parts of the inner ear. Their stapes (located in the middle ear; the stapes are the smallest bone in the human body) are called the columella. Stapes in snakes are slightly different from human beings. This enables snakes to sense vibrations. They can only hear a portion of the sounds that human beings can hear. Snakes can detect vibrations between 50 and 1,000 Hertz. Humans can hear vibrations between 20 and 20,000 Hertz.

The aforementioned incident was reported in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, a fishing port located in Thailand, on July 19, 2023. The snake left residents entertained with its antics.