Watch: Snow Leopard And Mountain Goat Use Lightning-Fast Reflexes In Thrilling Chase

A chilling video of a snow leopard hunting a mountain goat has become a sheer display of unrelenting survival instincts. On Monday morning, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda dropped rare visuals on Twitter. Snow leopards are also known as the Ghost of the Mountains because of their unmitigated agility and stealth that allows them to stalk their prey while evading getting spotted in the wild. True to its name, this hungry snow leopard was recorded crouching down meticulously to pounce on its prey.

The clip displays how the mountain goat makes a run for its life upon being alerted of the predator’s presence. The duo indulges in a heated chase before the big cat manages to nap at its prey. The snow leopard holds the animal in a death grip for quite some time but the mountain goat refuses to give up. It continues to maneuver around before getting freed from the firm hold. The prey lands in the water toward the end gaining the right amount of space for making an escape.

Though the mountain goat manages to get away, it was the lightning-fast reflexes of both the animals and the thrilling chase that have garnered attention online. While sharing the video, the IFS officer highlighted the unique manoeuvring techniques used by both mammals owing to their body differences. It is short forelimbs and long hind legs that allow them to move on rough surfaces while maintaining their agility.

“Not today. Watch till the end. Snow leopards have short forelimbs and long hind legs allowing them to traverse and stay agile in their steep and rugged environments. While Mountain goats have cloven hooves with two toes that spread wide to improve balance. Fight of the equals," he captioned the clip. Take a look at it here:

The video has left animal lovers impressed with the big cat’s hunting skills and speed, while the mountain goat has also garnered praises for its tenacity and survival instincts in front of a dangerous predator. While reflecting on the concept of survival of the fittest a user commented, “What a chase and great survival instinct, both together in one clip. Wonderful."

Another wrote, “None of them was prepared to give up. But in the end, lady luck smiled upon the goat."

Within a span of a few hours, the video has amassed over ten thousand views, leaving Twitter users equal parts intrigued and thrilled.