Watch: Snow Leopard Mom Pretends To Be Scared Of Cub, Twitter Calls It 'Adorable'

This heart-warming video of a snow leopard mom and her cub is sure to be the most adorable thing you’ll watch on the internet today. Maternal love knows no bound even in the world of the wild and this clip is proof of it. The video shows the leopard pretending to get scared while with its little cub. The adorable visuals have left animal lovers equal parts amused and fascinated. The incident between the mom and the cub appears to be captured at a leopard enclosure.

The video begins to show the cub sneaking up toward the mommy, while she pretends to be unaware of her baby’s presence. The cub continues to stealthily move on the grass as the mom walks forward. As soon as they meet at close range, the cub tries to shock the leopard by making a leap in her direction. In return, the mother pretends to get scared by the baby’s antics by jumping in the air. Many users claimed snow leopard moms acted to be surprised for encouraging their little ones to practice and sharpen their stalking skills.

Watch the video here:

This maternal mode of the apex predator is being called as utterly cute and adorable on Twitter. A user expressed they were left in splits after watching the clip, “Why do I laugh every time I watch this? All 138 times."

One more highlighted, “That’s like a 6 feet jump, goddam."

A user who seems to know about wild animals commented, “The Snow leopard is crowned with having the longest jump in the animal kingdom. With a jump of 50 feet!"

Another noted, “Mamas of all species know how to encourage their young."

Meanwhile, an animal lover wrote, “How I love to see the interaction between mother felines and their cubs. So cute."

One more explained, “They do this to encourage their cub sneaking skills."

The video has been viewed over 3.5 million times on Twitter. According to World Wildlife, snow leopards are crowned as the ‘ghost of mountains’ for their elusive nature. The cubs of the species are dependent on their mothers for a year before they live an independent life.

