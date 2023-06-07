Watch: Sports Reporter On Live TV Perfectly Handles Enthusiastic Fan

The Vegas Golden Knights registered a 7-2 win against Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night. But their victory moment isn’t the only thing that’s gaining traction on social media. Footage of a sports reporter stiff-arming a fan to keep them at bay during a live broadcast stole the limelight. Identified to be Samantha Rivera, the reporter was completing her professional commitment, when she noticed a fan trying to disrupt the coverage. The woman stands her ground and can be seen pushing the fan to keep them out of the live shot.

Maintaining a smile, the reporter repeatedly says “Nope, nope, nope" during the encounter with the overly-excited fan. After tackling the problem, she quickly gets into reporting the highlight of the man. The sports reporter later shared a video of the incident on Twitter urging people to show respect towards other people’s jobs. “Listen, I don’t give a damn what team you’re rooting for, get the hell out of my face when I’m working and respect that I’m here to do my job," she tweeted.

The video has garnered over 11.6 million views on Twitter, leaving many to laud the woman for her great composure. Some said that she handled the situation like a pro, a few couldn’t hold back from appreciating her brute arm strength. A fan of the Vegas Golden Knights apologized on behalf of the overzealous man, “Majority of VGK fans are great! Unfortunately one in every crowd…apologies from Vegas for that one! Also great strong arm!"

Another said, “Great job standing your ground. The fact they didn’t have security with you is crazy but turns out you don’t need it lol."

One more joked, “I think the Panthers have found their new defenceman! Haha, nice stiff arm!"

A user added, “Look at the way she plants her hand and drives through. That’s a practiced stiff arm. She didn’t give the dude an inch. 10/10."