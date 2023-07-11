Watch: Squirrels Help Mongoose Fight Against Snake Leaving Internet Amazed

The mere mention of a snake is enough to frighten anyone but not the mongoose. The perpetual enmity of these animals has been the source of many idioms and can be seen in many videos as well on the internet. The Animal World has shared a similar clip on Instagram that shows a ferocious fight between the snake and the mongoose.

The video opens up with an orange-coloured snake with its mouth wide open attacking the mongoose. The mongoose immediately steps back and tries to counterattack the snake. It is also quick enough to save itself from any attack by the reptile by jumping fast on either side. The slow-motion shots of the mongoose trying to save itself from the snake attack show how quick are its reflexes.

Some of the close-up shots of the mongooses and the snake look even more frightening. Even a few squirrels are also spotted nearby and try to help the mongoose in trying to win the fight against the snake. However, they do not succeed. Both the mongoose and snake continue to attack and save themselves from the retaliation but no one can win in the end. “That’s not always the case," a voiceover at the end of the video says. It looks as if this clip is abruptly cut from a video because the voiceover “The mongoose is incredible…" is replaced with another audio. One of the mongooses is looking around itself at the end of the clip. “Who will withdraw?", reads the caption of the clip. Check it out here: