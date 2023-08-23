Watch: Students' Energetic Dance To Malang Sajna Will Remind You Of College Days

College days hold a special place in our hearts, don’t they? The carefree spirit of bunking classes and engaging in endless conversations with friends in the cozy corners of the cafeteria truly brings about a wave of nostalgia. And let’s not forget the exhilaration of college events, where we had the chance to craft timeless memories. Whether it was immersing ourselves in a thrilling contest or setting the stage ablaze with a dynamic dance performance along with our cherished gang, those moments remain etched in our minds like precious gold.

This captivating video will remind you of your good old college days. The video features a group of friends, filled with infectious energy, dancing their hearts out on the beats of the song Malang Sajna. Just a single glance at it will transport you back to those golden college days.

Malang Sajna is composed by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon, with the lyrics penned by Kumaar. In the video that’s been capturing hearts, the entire group is seen coordinating in traditional ensembles. The young women gracefully drape sarees, while the young men complement the scene perfectly with casual kurtas. The perfect synchronisation, choreography, dance moves, and on-point expressions will surely incite a desire in you to join them. Watch the video here:

Since being posted, the video has garnered an impressive 10.2 million views and a whopping 1.4 million likes. The dance has struck a chord with countless viewers, who poured their love and reactions into the comments section.

An Instagram user said, “The purple guy. He deserves my heart he can’t even dance properly but still he gave his best . Loved your efforts buddy."

Another individual asked, “Yaar…. Hame bhi btao kis college me hai yeh…hame bhi aisa dance karna hai. (Please tell us which college is this… We also have to dance like this)."

“Every college student deserve such programmes on traditional days," added a person.

One of them shared that their college fest only gave them anxiety, mentioning, “How cool is this! Our college fest gave us anxiety issues."

