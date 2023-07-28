Watch: Taxi Driver Saves Man From Robbers In Chase Sequence Straight Out Of An Action Film

Not all heroes wear capes and sometimes, help can come from people you least expect to. In one such instance, a taxi driver saved a young man who was being chased by a group of robbers. A video of the incident is now viral on Instagram. The video, shared on Instagram, opens to show the inside scene of a taxi where the driver witnesses multiple men chasing an individual on the streets. Without a second thought, the taxi driver decides to take action. He starts following the distressed man and seizes the opportunity to honk, signalling him to come closer to the car. The man then approaches the taxi, and the driver allows him to get in. Immediately, the driver speeds away, taking the individual to a safe place. Inside the car, the man expresses his gratitude to the driver and recounts the harrowing experience of how the muggers were threatening him. The entire incident was caught on the dash camera in the car.

The caption stated, “TAXI DRIVES SAVE MAN FROM MUGGERS: Taxi driver observes a young man being chased by four muggers. The taxi driver followed them and decided to help the young man, who was heading home from work. The four thieves had surrounded the man with a knife but were scared off when the taxi driver arrived to assist in honking his horn."

The text in the video explains that the incident took place in Milan, Italy.

Watch the video here:

Since the video is posted a day back, it has notably gathered 1.1 million views along with a flood of reactions. Instagram users came forward to share their similar experiences of receiving help.

A user commented, “A taxi driver saw me walking home alone after work (around 230am) in my early 20s, and noticed a man was following me. He turned around and came and offered me a ride home free of charge. So thankful for that driver."