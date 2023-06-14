Watch: Terrifying Moment A 10-Foot Crocodile Was Pulled Out Of A Swimming Pool

A terrifying video making rounds on the internet shows a 10-foot crocodile lunging at a wildlife expert, who’s trying the remove the apex predator from a swimming pool in Florida, US. It was on Sunday, June 11, when wildlife officials received a call from a homeowner in Plantation Key at Mile Marker 90, confirms Pesky Critter Wildlife Control. The crocodile is said to have slipped into the homeowner’s backyard pool. At around 2 am, trappers were dispatched to the scene where the video shows the apex predator hissing and making thrashing waves while being hauled out of the water.

Todd Hardwick and Jeff Peterla were part of the wildlife team to rescue the enormous reptile. Footage captures one of the experts trying to drag the crocodile toward the far end of the pool when the giant reptile lunges at the man. The splashing makes the poolside slippery and the rescue task a bit more difficult. The experts were unable to make a breakthrough during the first attempt, while the gigantic predator continued to kick its body into the pool, sometimes in a circular motion.

The second expert managed to achieve success to get it out, but the problem was long away from subsiding as the crocodile flipped over again and again. To gain stability, one of the rescuers had to sit on the reptile’s back to tie up its mouth with a rope. The footage of the rescue mission was shared on the Instagram page of Pesky Critter Wildlife Control. “Expert wildlife trapper Todd Hardwick quickly secured the crocodile, even after its massive splashes created a slick and dangerous footing situation on the pool deck. He and assistant trapper Jeff Peterla heaved it onto the deck," reads the caption.

Toward the end, the video also chronicles the moment when the experts gently released the crocodile’s restraints and transferred it back into its natural habitat. Upon watching the video, several social media users appreciated the team for releasing the crocodile.