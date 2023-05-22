Watch: Terrifying Moment Of Lionesses Teaming Up To Dig A Warthog Out Of Burrow

Terrifying footage of three male lionesses teaming up to dig a warthog out of its burrow has left the internet in a state of frenzy. The video of the predators has emerged from the Thornybush Game Reserve in South Africa. Shared on YouTube, the clip shows the three lionesses scrambling around the termite mound to pull out their prey before it makes a safe escape. The determined predators start by frantically getting a hold of the warthog before they manage to yank it out of the burrow.

Together they grapple with their prey as the helpless warthog squeals while struggling to survive. Initially, the lionesses use their entire strength to hold their ground on the plumes of sand as they drag their prey from what seems to be its underground home. The tussle goes on long as the warthog continues to put up an unrelenting fight for escaping the jaws of death. However, the strength of the three lionesses eventually weighs in on the prey. At one point, the animal makes a bone-breaking jump to break free. But nothing comes to its rescue.

In the end, the hungry lionesses manage to subdue the warthog and surround together to feast on the kill.

Watch the chilling video of the hunt here:

A barrage of social media users flooded the comment section of the video appreciating the brave display and efforts of the warthog. One user wrote, “Commendable to the boar who resisted fiercely," another added, “This warthog needs a posthumous award for standing up to three lions for more than a minute."

A few felt sorry for the helpless prey, “Oh my … That snap and squealing, plus the way that warthog came flying out with the force of three lions pulling on it I’m sure that was bone-breaking." A user also theorized, “By the looks of it, these lions needed this meal. They look a couple of meals away from starvation." Meanwhile, one more highlighted, “The law of the jungle, Survival of the fittest. However, it’s heartbreaking seeing this kind of video."

“Lions play tug of war with warthog trying to escape" reads the title of the clip that has amassed over 13 lakh views on YouTube.