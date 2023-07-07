Watch: Texas Delivery Boy, Upset Over Rs 400 Tip, Abuses Woman And Spits Before Leaving

A video of a US pizza delivery boy abusing a woman for tipping “less" is going viral lately. The man was given a tip but reportedly found it to be little and he vented his displeasure on camera and his words were recorded.

According to a New York Post report, the incident happened with Lacey Purcival, a resident of Texas, US, leaving her surprised. Lacey shared the video of the DoorDash driver on TikTok and claimed that his name is Corey. When the delivery boy arrived, she met him with a smile and took the pizza. But when he saw how much money Lacey had given him in the tip, he got furious. The incident was caught on the door camera.

When Corey started leaving, he said to the woman, “I just want to say one thing, for the $5 (Rs 400) tip, this house looks very nice." Lacey replied, “You are welcome." Then while leaving, Corey angrily abused her and left from there. In fact, before leaving he also spat, as per reports. Lacey was surprised that she tipped up to Rs 400 for a $20 (Rs 1,600) pizza.