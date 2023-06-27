Watch: The Guineafowl Puffer, A Fish You Might Mistake For A Mango

We often wonder about life beyond our planet and let our imaginations run wild about extraterrestrials while most of us are still unaware of uncanny creatures on our planet itself. There is no need to look to the stars when the depth of our oceans has many wonders, some terrifying and some just extremely intriguing. Today we are going to show you a marine creature that you may not have seen before, which will leave you utterly confused. We will show you a fish that resembles a mango.

Yes, you read that right. A fish that looks like a juicy mango. A video was shared on Instagram recently which had people confused. The video shows a man holding what looks like a thick and juicy mango in his hand, but as soon as the supposed fruit is brought in front of the camera, it is revealed that it has eyes and a mouth. It is revealed to be a fish, which has a fluffy body making it look quite cute in appearance. After admiring the fish for some time, the man releases it into the water.