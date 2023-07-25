Watch: This Aqua Barbie's Underwater Dance Is Simply Incredible

Greta Gerwig’s helmed Barbie film hit the theatres on July 21, and it’s been making headlines with its remarkable marketing strategies. Since its release, the world has been engulfed in a pink frenzy, and it appears that the Barbie mania is far from done, owing to the countless videos that have surfaced on social media. One song from the film, Dance The Night by Dua Lipa, has gone viral, prompting people to share their choreographies online. Among these, an underwater dance performance by Kristina Makushenko has left everyone awestruck.

In the video shared on Instagram, she gracefully dances underwater wearing a pink swimsuit and black heels, showcasing some mind-boggling moves. She can be seen twisting and twirling and showing off some skills. The entire performance is breathtaking. The caption accompanying the post read, “This is how Barbie dance underwater. Why they didn’t include this scene in actual movie?"

Advertisement

The video has 142k views and over 9k likes on the social media platform. The comment section was filled with compliments. One user wrote, “This is one of the most awesome things I saw this month. You make the steps so seamless."

Another user said, “Barbie was never so graceful."

Meanwhile, a user who was probably stunned at her breath-holding capacity said, “Omg. Is physics a joke for you?"