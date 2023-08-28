Watch: This Dreadlock Dog Is Looking Straight Out Of A Horror Film

According to The American Kennel Club, there are around 200 recognised dog breeds in the world. Some of the most common ones are Labradors, German Shepherds, pooches, poodles, Pomeranians, Siberian Huskies, and Rottweilers. But, even if you claim yourself to be an ardent dog lover, there are certain dog breeds that will leave you scratching your head. Thanks to the internet though, we have come across several such unique dog breeds that we would have otherwise not known ever existed. On that note, a video of a unique breed of dog identified as Hungarian Puli is sending ripples across social media, owing to its unique physical attributes.

The video of this Hungarian Puli dog breed was dropped on X (formerly known as Twitter) on August 27, gaining much traction on the platform. The unique feature of the Hungarian Puli is its long, corded coat which bears a striking resemblance to dreadlocks. Dreadlocks are a type of hairstyle where wet hair is twisted and tied into tight braids or ringlets. Now imagine that on a dog. Due to their dreadlock-like coat, the Hungarian Puli is also known as The Dreadlock Dog.

Advertisement

The short video captures the Hungarian Puli in various natural settings. In the first clip, the dog can be seen running down an earthen trail on a field, its dreadlocks swinging in a frenzy. The clip created both a stunning and yet an equally scary scenario as if it were a premise of a horror film, with a supernatural entity making an appearance, giving us a jumpscare. The other clips show the Hungarian Puli engaged in an array of actions - from jumping over a fence to happily sprinting downhill on green pastures.

Advertisement

Social media users were unable to contain their excitement upon watching the unique Dreadlock Dog and reacted to the video in the comment section. “The beginning looks like a demonic flock of crows," noted one user. “It looks like a big Koosh ball running at you," quipped another. Explaining the benefits of the dreadlock coat, a third individual wrote, “The coat can be black, white, gray, or cream, and it protects the dog from harsh weather and predators. The Hungarian Puli is an intelligent, active, and loyal dog that can excel in agility and obedience."