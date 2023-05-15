Watch: This Groom’s Crazy Dance On His Wedding Day Will Lift Your Spirits

Marriage is a special occasion for both the bride and groom. It is not just a union, but the promise to stay with each other forever. While some weddings are made in an arranged marriage setup, others marry their childhood sweethearts. In India, weddings are celebrated with much pomp and splendour. Of course, beginning a new life with your significant other is quite a special moment for the newlyweds. But a video of a groom breaking into a crazy dance after getting married to his love will surely make you believe that the wedding was indeed the happiest day of his life.

The hilarious video tweeted on May 12 has made social media users burst into bouts of laughter. “The happiness of the groom is worth a watch," reads the apt caption of the post. The visual clip opens with a bride and a groom on a stage. The groom appears to be unable to control his excitement about marrying his now-wife. Shedding all inhibitions, he starts shaking a leg to a Bhojpuri soundtrack.

The groom captures the attention of the guests with his energetic dance moves, sending the crowd into a frenzy, who start hollering and cheering for him. Grooving to the beats of the song, the elated groom appears to dance his heart out with full confidence. He also urges his wife to dance along with him, the newlywed bride seems to be shy and just blushes at her husband’s non-stop dancing feat.

The video was quick to garner attention from social media users, who were intrigued by the groom’s impromptu dance performance. While some lauded the man for his brilliant enthusiasts, others dropped cliche marriage jokes. One of them guessed, “She might be her crush." “The wrinkles on his face are telling how much effort he has put to witness this day, he should be happy," came the reply of another. “Very good," quipped some other Twitterati.

The viral dance of the groom has been doing the rounds on the Internet, bringing a smile to the face of the Internet population. Social media is a hub of content where we often come across crazy videos. So, what are your thoughts on this fanatical dance?