Watch: This Group Of Tourists On Safari Had A Special Visitor, The Lion King Himself

There are some basic rules and regulations that we need to follow when visiting a jungle. If you are going on a jungle safari or have the intention of camping, it is very important to know and follow these rules for safety purposes. Recently, a family was camping during a jungle safari when they encountered a lion.

The video has been shared on the YouTube channel FOX 10 Phoenix. The clip is from the Kgalagadi Natural Reserve in Botswana. According to the report in the New York Post, this heart-wrenching incident happened when the tourists who went out for a jungle safari stopped for a break. In the clip, you can see that there is a place where tables and chairs, along with some food and water, are set up for the tourists to relax.

The family did not know what was going to happen next. They were chilling in the camping area when suddenly a lion came near and started staring at them. The family members were frozen and silent, holding their breath as the lion sniffed around, knocked something over, and then came within a few feet of them as he continued walking through the camp. But thankfully, he didn’t attack anyone. After some time, the lion went back.

Take a look at the video:

This recent clip has shocked everyone. Seeing the video, one of the users commented, “At least the lion was nice enough to bend over to see what it was he knocked over at the table. Very polite lion." Another one wrote, " You’re on an African safari in Botswana! What do you expect?"

A few days ago, a similar incident took place in Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, where a tiger tried to attack the tourists. The video of this incident, which took place in the Ramnagar area, went viral. The tiger can be seen pouncing angrily on the tourists.