Watch: This Hilarious Encounter Between A Tiger And Duck Will Leave You In Splits

We see videos of wild animals engaging in fights all the time. While some may be dangerous, others can be funny. One such hilarious video was shared on Twitter by businessman Anand Mahindra on Monday. The video shows a Tiger hunting a duck in water, but failing miserably as the duck fools him. In the clip, we can see a lake. The Tiger is swimming inside the lake, setting its sights on a duck nearby. As the big cat is slowly approaching to grab the duck from behind, it suddenly takes a deep dive and vanishes under the water. This leaves the Tiger confused. The duck can be seen for a split second behind the carnivore, as it still seems puzzled by the little creature’s disappearance.

Anand Mahindra captioned the video, “Success, and sometimes survival, comes from not making your next move an obvious one." The post has gained fifteen thousand likes and one million views on Twitter. The comments on the videos read, “So close, yet so far," “The art of deception-when your enemy is stronger- be wise," “Hehehe…I expected the bird to fly, not hide underwater." Another user agreed with the reason behind the tweet, “Agree, life is like a game of chess. Keep your opponents guessing and make your moves with strategic finesse. Keep your opponents on their toes by mastering the art of unpredictable moves."

The video was originally shared by an account called Buitengebieden on Twitter. It was posted with the tweet, “Smart duck." This post has amassed almost fifty million views. The users commented, “Nope! I’m getting the duck out of there," “Ducks are like aeroplanes, ships and submarines all in one…we have nothing like them even with all our technology," and “love the Tiger’s reaction! Clever little duck indeed."