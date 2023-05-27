Watch: This Inflatable T-Shirt Turns Into Life Jacket

Have you ever come across an invention so unique and practical that it left you amazed? Industrialist Anand Mahindra did and shared the fascinating discovery with his followers online. In his latest post, Mahindra introduces an inflatable t-shirt specially designed for kids. As a grandfather of two young children himself, Mahindra related to the usefulness and convenience this invention offers.

The video features an inflatable t-shirt that challenges conventional expectations. The footage features a man showcasing the functionality of this innovative piece of clothing. Placing the t-shirt on a mannequin, he submerges it into a box filled with water. What happens next is truly astonishing.

Within seconds, two attached bags on the t-shirt inflate, transforming the mannequin into a floating object instead of succumbing to the water’s depths.

Sharing the clip, Mahindra wrote, “This may not get a Nobel prize but it ranks higher than those inventions for me. Because as the grandfather of two young kids, their wellbeing and safety is my highest priority."

Watch the video:

The response to Anand Mahindra’s post has sparked a range of perspectives and inquiries from users. One user agreed with the usefulness of the invention, but also highlighted the importance of prioritising life skills training and education for a better quality of life.

Another person expressed gratitude to Anand Mahindra for sharing such engaging content and keeping people connected to great innovations.

A user seemed puzzled about how the shirt would be washed. A reply read, “Can I drop it washing machine?"

An individual highlighted the life-saving impact of the invention, particularly in the situation of young children’s safety.

Another user admired the revolutionary nature of the product, expecting ‘Mahindra award’ for such exceptional inventions.

The clip has staked up over a million views so far.

Previously Anand Mahindra had shared an inflatable fire safety device that could assist people to evacuate a building in case of an emergency. The animated video in Mahindra’s post shows man jumping out of a burning building while wearing an inflatable safety device.

The jacket transforms into a big, flower-like structure as the person straps it on, allowing him to land safely.