Watch: This New Variant Of Kabaddi From Pakistan Has Internet's Approval

In the video of Thappad Kabaddi, two men can be seen in a slap fight.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 14:46 IST

Delhi, India

Thappad Kabaddi is a one-on-one sport, unlike the traditional Kabaddi.
In the Indian subcontinent, Kabaddi has been one of the popular sports loved by all. Recently, the sport has gained huge popularity in Pakistan but not the traditional way it usually is played. The country has introduced a new variant, which is known as Thappad or Slap Kabaddi.

The unique change in the game has been making a buzz on the internet. In a video, which has surfaced online, two men can be seen in a slap fight. Both players are seen slapping each other on the chest with great force. After a few seconds, the speed of the slapping increases and one of them jumps and slaps the opponent. The origin of the video is not exactly known. Watch the Thappad Kabaddi here:

The micro-blogging site users are fascinated with the video and some of them even compared it to a fictional fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. “I’m thinking this is what the Elon and Zuck fight will look like."

“I don’t know what is going on but it is entertaining. That jump up to slap down was impressive. Maybe because it doesn’t seem like anyone is getting hurt like in boxing," another user added.

A Third person quipped, “Looks Like they are getting ready for the Elon-Zuck cage match. hoping for an early slot before the main event?"

    • The Thappad or Slap Kabaddi is different from the traditional format of the game. Instead of tackling or evading opponents in their zone, the players engage in intense slapping contests. The players try to outsmart their opponents while delivering well-timed and forceful slaps.

    The traditional Kabaddi game has seven players in each team but the Thappad Kabaddi thrives as a one-on-one sport. This new form of the sport brings out the individual player’s agility, skills and quick thinking so they can defeat the opponent. The new variation in the sport is drawing in a new wave of fans.

    first published: July 06, 2023, 14:46 IST
    last updated: July 06, 2023, 14:46 IST
