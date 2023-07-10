Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Watch: Tiger And Tractor Spotted Together, Can They Co-Exist?

The clip, which was shared on Twitter, opens to a tiger walking through the farm fields. We can see a man on a tractor in the background.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 21:19 IST

Delhi, India

A tiger casually strolling in a farm field with a tractor passing nearby. (Credits: Twitter)
Tigers are considered one of the fiercest animals in the jungle. They are known for their agility, strength and incredible hunting skills. The big cats are still admired for their majestic beauty. Now, a video of a tiger casually strolling in a farm field with a tractor passing nearby has gone viral. The clip, which was shared on Twitter, opens to a tiger walking through the farm fields. We can see a man on a tractor in the background. A few seconds later, we can see another group of men standing at a distance. Both look unbothered by each other’s presence.

The text attached to the video read, “Tractors and tigers coexisting…That’s the strength on which our tiger population grew when it is getting decimated in other tiger land countries."

The viral clip has attracted a lot of attention on Twitter.

While a user called it an encroachment, another questioned about the encroaching who and by whom.

A user wondered whether the farmer knew about the tiger’s presence and also called him a daredevil if he was aware.

Meanwhile, a person said, “Tiger is not born man eater. Even if it shows aggression, it’s a mock. It’s a construct. It’s time to set the right narrative about the true nature of tiger. It’s important when tigers are increasing and dispersing in new areas. Here is an example."

    • As per the PTI report, the population of Tigers has gone up in the Shivalik Hills-Gangetic Plains Landscape in Central India and the Sundarbans.

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

