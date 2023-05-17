Trends :Mohammad SirajSudha MurtyViral VideoDelhi MetroZero Shadow Day
Cheating Death: Watch Terrifying Tiger Shark Attack On Kayaker In Hawaii

Scott Haraguchi initially thought that a turtle was coming at him. But soon, he realized that it was something way more ferocious.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 12:44 IST

Delhi, India

The tiger shark rammed into the kayak, causing it to drift to one side. (Credits : YouTube)
The tiger shark rammed into the kayak, causing it to drift to one side. (Credits : YouTube)

A casual kayaking trip turned into a horrifying experience for a man after he was attacked by a tiger shark. The kayaker, who went to the sea off the coast of Hawaii with a friend, acted timely and was able to avert a major mishap. The incident was caught on camera and the video later went viral on the Internet. In the clip, uploaded on YouTube, the man, Scott Haraguchi is seen in his kayak with his left leg inside the water. Seconds later, as the camera tilts slightly upwards, a shark emerges from the depths of the sea and charges towards the kayak. The impact causes the kayak to drift to one side but Scott somehow manages to pull his leg in time.

Scott wrote in his blog that the sea was calm and the conditions were “super, duper slow" when he went for fishing with his friend Frank that day. “I didn’t know at the time but Frank saw what he believes was a tiger shark 10ft below the surface making its way into the shallows," Scott added.

The kayaker said that when they were in 55 feet deep water, he heard a sound which seemed like a boat coming to a stop. When Scott looked at the surface of the sea, he first thought a turtle was coming at him. But soon he realized that it was something way more ferocious.

According to Scott, the shark violently rammed into his kayak and he even saw its head out of the water. “But in that second or two, I didn’t realize I had taken my left foot out of the water, and pushed the shark’s head off the kayak," Scott said.

The kayaker highlighted that he was frightened but did not realize how close the shark had come to his leg, which was inside the water. He said Frank did not hear the shark hitting the kayak and could not figure out why he was screaming.

Scott further shared that he and Frank continued fishing for half an hour even after the frightening incident. The sailor said that he went home and narrated the incident to his wife and “showed her the light scratches".

first published: May 17, 2023, 12:16 IST
last updated: May 17, 2023, 12:44 IST
