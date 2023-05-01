Watch: Tiger Stops In Its Tracks To Give Way To Herd Of Elephants

If you often ponder upon the way animals communicate in the wild, this trending video is just for you. In a rare display of harmony between two of the most feared creatures in the animal kingdom, a majestic tiger was caught on camera hiding in the bushes to give way to a herd of elephants crossing the path. This unexpected moment of peaceful coexistence took place in the heart of a dense forest, leaving the viewers stunned and in awe of nature’s wonders. As the elephants passed by, the tiger seemed to bow down respectfully, and the herd acknowledged the tiger’s presence with a gentle sway of their trunks and trumpets upon coming across the scent of the big cat.

The clip was shared by Indian Forest Services officer, Susanta Nanda, on his Twitter handle. He also tweeted alongside the clip, “This is how animals communicate and maintain harmony… Elephant trumpets on smelling the tiger. The king gives way to the titan herd." Watch this extraordinary video and witness the beauty of nature in its purest form here.

Advertisement

Twitter users have been sharing their reactions to the video, with one saying that it’s an amazing sneak peek into how animals coexist in the jungle and that the tiger’s leap into the bushes at the second trumpet is hilarious.

However, not all reactions were light-hearted, with one user speculating that the tiger may have been hiding to find a small prey within the elephant herd to hunt. Regardless of the interpretation, the video has garnered widespread attention for its unique display of animal behavior in the wild. “What an amazing video…sneak peek into the ways animals coexist in the jungle… a little warning… a little bit of respecting each other’s space…it’s hilarious to watch the tiger leaping into the bushes at second trumpet… Thank you so much for sharing!" a Twitter user wrote.

Advertisement

Another tweet read, “The tiger seems to be playing ‘the floor is lava’ and walks only on the grassy patch."

Advertisement

“Looks more like tiger hiding to see if it can find a small enough prey within the elephant herd that it can perhaps take a meal out of it. The last elephant seems to have fallen behind its herd and is trying to catch up," read a reaction.

This is not the only video of a big cat floating around on the internet that is capturing everyone’s attention. We have all seen adorable animal videos where they are seen playing with each other, and it’s hard to resist watching them repeatedly. It’s even more captivating when animals from different species or breeds become friends. This leads us to the question: can two different species really be friends? Well, the answer is in a viral video shared by an Instagram user, which shows the unlikely friendship between a Pitbull and a tiger.

What do you think about these unlikely cordial relationships between animals?

Read all the Latest News here