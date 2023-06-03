Watch: Ukrainian Soldiers Create Parody Of Oscar-Winning RRR Track Naatu Naatu

Music transcends geographical boundaries and the euphoria created by the RRR song Naatu Naatu is proof of it. Even a year after its release, the popularity of the track doesn’t seem to have diminished a tad bit. Now, a video of Ukrainian soldiers grooving to the thumping beats of Naatu Naatu has garnered massive traction on social media. The short parody clip that mimics the original version was created by the military officers from Mykolaiv. What steals the limelight is the video’s similarity with the hit RRR number.

For those unaware, Naatu Naatu was filmed in Kyiv outside the Presidential Palace and now the Ukrainian soldiers have used the same location to film their recreated version. Not only the viral hook step but the officers also imitated the skit from the original scenes, leaving RRR fans utterly impressed. “The military from Mykolaiv filmed a parody of the song Naatu Naatu from the movie ‘RRR’, the main soundtrack of which won an Oscar this year," reads the caption of the video.

The user, who shared the video, added the reason behind the parody in Russian, which loosely translates to this in English: “Therefore, the fact that the Ukrainian version is against the Russian Federation, which colonized Ukraine, and the original is against another colonizing country, I hope will put the right meanings in the heads of Indians."

Ukraine and Russia are currently at war, which started over a year ago.

Take a look at the parody here:

Indian moviegoers have lauded the efforts of the soldiers, who at the moment continue to battle against Russia. A user commented, “A very well crafted adaptation. Our movies remain our best ambassadors."

Another added, “Wow! Absolutely love the way you guys did it. Watching this song has left me mixed with emotions. Lots of love from India. I pray for this war to end and peace to prevail."

One more said, “Terrific! I enjoyed the movie. Well-done, soldiers!Slava Ukraini!"

The short parody clip has been viewed by more than six lakh users on Twitter.

Many popular icons have previously shared videos of enjoying and dancing along to the tunes of Naatu Naatu including BTS’ Jungkook. During a live session, the K-pop idol was spotted trying to lip-sync and groove to the hit number. The official Instagram page of RRR also reshared the global icon’s clip while thanking him. “Jungkook. It’s amazing to know that you loved Naatu Naatu so much. We are sending a ton of love to you, the BTS team, and the whole of South Korea," stated the makers. Catch a glimpse of it here:

Naatu Naatu also bagged a Golden Globes award.