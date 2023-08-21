Watch: United Airlines Pilot Destroys Airport Parking Gate With Axe

A bizarre incident at Denver International Airport was recently caught on camera, showing a United Airlines pilot who reached his “breaking point" and took an unexpected route. The incident involved the pilot using an axe on a parking gate, while other drivers waited to exit from the employee lot. CBS Colorado obtained the footage of the incident and reported that the 63-year-old pilot named Kenneth Henderson Jones has been temporarily relieved from his duty as his behaviour caused them damage worth USD 700 (approximately Rs 58,000). The incident happened on August 2 and Jones is accused of striking the gate with an axe 23 times, eventually dislocating it from its base. As a result, he is now facing legal consequences for the incident.

Following the incident, Jones was seen walking away from the scene. A few minutes later, an airport employee, who witnessed the incident, attempted to disarm the pilot. This led to a brawl between the two during which the employee struggled to get the axe from the pilot. Before the situation escalates, another employee stepped in and successfully took the weapon away from Jones. Airport authorities called the incident a “physical struggle," but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The pilot was later caught in the nearby field and taken into custody by the Denver police. The local authorities charged Kenneth Henderson Jones for criminal mischief. He is scheduled to appear in court on September 25, where he will go through the legal process.

As per AP, Jones provided an explanation to the deputy of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. He stated that approximately six vehicles were in line behind each of the three exit gates. To help them leave the area, he decided to take matters into his own hands and took the axe from his car to destroy the gate.

Russel Carlton, Corporate Communications Manager for United Airlines, stated, “He was removed from the schedule and is on leave while United conducts an internal investigation." Federal records indicate that Jones is qualified to operate large aircraft such as the 767 and 757.