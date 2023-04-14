Watch: UP Man Who Parked At Wrong Spot Garlanded By Cop, Then Comes A Rs 2,500 Fine

A Varanasi traffic police officer used a strange yet hilarious tactic to punish a car driver who left his vehicle in a no-parking zone. It so happened that the unidentified person ended up parking his car in the middle of a road. The bystanders who weren’t happy with the driver’s antics reportedly posted a photo of the car on social media. When the photos caught the attention of police officer Anurag Tyagi, he reached the location to teach the driver a memorable lesson. The traffic cop arrived with a flower garland, which he presented to the driver before imposing a Rs 2,500 fine, reported Times Of India.

Bystanders were spotted clapping as the cop garlands the car owner. A video of the moment has now found its way to social media. In the clip, a bystander can be heard saying “Sahi hai" while many are laughing and clapping upon witnessing the strange event. Take a look at the video here:

This is not the first such incident of traffic violation ending up as a viral post on social media. In another post, two female cops riding on a scooter without helmets ended up sparking a heated debate on social media. The traffic rule violation was captured by a civilian, who also posted the photo on Twitter along with the vehicle plate number. In the picture, it was clearly evident that the female officers were flouting traffic norms.

The civilian tagged multiple authorities, including Mumbai Police, in this tweet posing a poignant question. “What if we travel like this?? Isn’t this a traffic rule violation?" he asked. Things escalated quickly thereafter as multiple users began demanding the authorities hold the lady officers accountable for their mistake.

The Mumbai Police Department quickly addressed the tweet and confirmed the issue has been escalated with the concerned authorities. Days later it was also followed up with a fine for the officials seen in the photo. “Suitable action has been taken on the policewomen riding the bike without helmets at Chunabhatti Police Station & Traffic Department for violating the law. A compounding amount of Rs 500/- each has been recovered from both the police personnel," stated the Mumbai police.

The incident took place in Mumbai’s Matunga-Dadar area.

