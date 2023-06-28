Watch: US Woman Sleeps On Beach Without Sunscreen And Turns Into An 'Alien'

Sitting in the sun after a great swim in the ocean is quite a common practice. Many people enjoy soaking in the warmth of the sun for Vitamin D, while others seek a tan for aesthetic purposes. While it’s important to spend time in the sun, prolonged exposure to harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays can lead to various skin issues. That’s why doctors recommend using sunscreen to protect the skin. Recently, a video has surfaced showing a woman sunbathing without sunscreen and ultimately ending up with a complexion that could be described as “looking like an alien." This now-viral clip serves as a stark reminder of the importance of sunscreen and why dermatologists continually emphasise we apply it.

Bela Chatwin, a 21-year-old interior designer from Utah, USA was in San Diego, California during a holiday with her friend. She claimed that it was cloudy and not that hot on the day the incident happened.

She said that she fell asleep for about five hours. When she woke up, her skin was not red, but she felt exhausted. She always applies sunscreen and was going to apply it on the ill-fated day as well, but fell asleep.

As per Metro, she got bright red the next day and her face got puffy and showed blisters. She realized it was bigger than the normal sunburn, and she could barely open her eyes. Strangers approached her to ask what was wrong and her 3-year-old sister did not recognize her. Bela even experienced her blisters popping and she started vomiting a lot. She was told that she “looked like a turtle or an alien."