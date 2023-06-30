Watch: Vande Bharat Ticket Checker Cheats Death In Dramatic Fall

A ticket checker (TC) at the Ahmedabad station recently locked himself out of an express train. The incident is reported to have taken place on Monday, June 26. It is suggested that the man failed to get onboard the Mumbai-bound Vande Bharat Express when the automatic doors of the train closed off. Footage of the incident has begun circulating on social media leaving users concerned. A report by Free Press Journal claims the Vande Bharat Express has an alert system in place to let all the staff members and passengers know of its departure.

Reportedly, the TC is said to have missed the internal alert. As a result, the train shut off its automatic doors leaving the man locked outside. A video of the incident opens with the train making its departure from the assigned station. When the TC realises he is about to miss the train, he makes a desperate attempt to get on board. At one point he signals the loco pilot to halt the train and makes a dangerous leap in the vehicle’s direction. Unfortunately, the man loses balance and falls down.

Onlookers who witnessed the incident jumped in to rescue the TC. Towards the end, people can be seen helping the man to stand as the train continues to depart from the station. “Gates of Mumbai bound Vande Bharat closed at Ahmedabad station and a ticket checker was left out. Desperate to get in, he attempted something that may have cost him his life. This is reported to have happened on 26th June," read the caption of the video. Take a look at it here: