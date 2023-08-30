Watch: Vikas Khanna Decorates Cake For Retiring Air India Crew Member, Airline Reacts

Michelin star chef, author and filmmaker Vikas Khanna is celebrated not only for his culinary skills but also for his genuine humility. The chef who has an impressive track record of cooking meals for global dignitaries and leaders on special occasions, is currently winning hearts online for preparing a sweet surprise for an Air India crew. Upon learning that it was the crew member’s last day with the team, the MasterChef judge decided to transform a simple cake into something extraordinary.

In the video shared by one of the crew members, Khanna is seen transforming a dry cake into a special treat for the retiring crew member, making the moment an unforgettable experience. The X user sharing the video wrote, “Heartwarming gesture of love by Michelin MasterChef Vikas Khanna on board Air Indi to redo a special cake for a retiring Crew member. Chef Vikas is a Dariya dil, who fed 40 mill during COVID, but this was special."

Shortly after the social media user posted the video, it garnered over 40,000 views. People couldn’t help but appreciate Vikas Khanna’s gesture. However, it wasn’t just the chef’s act that caught attention, Air India’s response to the video also managed to capture hearts.

The airline wrote, “We are truly grateful to have Chef Vikas Khanna on board Air India. His gesture of redoing a special cake for a Retiring Crew Member is a beautiful example of his kindness and talent."

In response to the clip, a user was impressed to see the chef continuing his work even while in the skies.

Another reacted with amazement and described the gesture as kind.

One more praised Vikas Khanna and highlighted that the crew member will always remember this moment.

Following the wrap of MasterChef season 7 a few months ago, the show’s team has returned to the sets to shoot the new season. The judging panel, which initially included Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Michelin star chef Garima Arora, has undergone a change. Garima has been replaced by another prominent chef, Pooja Dhingra, for the upcoming season.

Recently, Vikas welcoming the new judge wrote, “First day at shoot with magical Pooja Dhingra. She is a perfect balance of passion + talent + hardwork + entrepreneurship + magic. All the best & a big round of applause for the Queen. Let the Ghommer begin."