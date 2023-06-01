Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » Watch: Viral Video Shows Missile Debris Narrowly Misses Moving Car In Ukraine’s Kyiv

Watch: Viral Video Shows Missile Debris Narrowly Misses Moving Car In Ukraine’s Kyiv

A missile crashed into the busy road in Ukraine's capital city Kyiv on Monday.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 19:18 IST

Delhi, India

A dashcam video captured the attack. (Credits: YouTube/Reuters)
A dashcam video captured the attack. (Credits: YouTube/Reuters)

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has dragged on for over 15 months now. After the first few months, the conflict got largely confined to Eastern Ukraine as Russia bombarded towns and cities in the old industrial heartland known as Donbas region. But, now a chilling video has gone viral on Twitter which shows that no corner of Ukraine is untouched by the war — not even in the western part of the country.

A dashcam video shows a moving car on a road in Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv narrowly escaping from being hit by a part of a missile.

“A dashboard camera captured the moment when part of a missile fell next to a car driving down a road in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv. Video footage showed part of a missile falling onto the road right in front of a driving car," Reuters wrote sharing the video.

In the video, a part of a missile can be seen falling onto the road right in front of a moving white car. The car continued to drive after the strike as the missile had narrowly missed it. It can be said that the occupants of had a lucky escape from a near-death situation.

The bone-chilling incident took place on May 29 as the missile debri came crashing during a rare daytime attack on the Ukrainian capital. The video has now gone viral on social media.

Advertisement

According to a CGTN Europe report, one person in Kyiv’s Podil district was taken to a hospital after the strike. It isn’t clear if the missile debris in the video was from the Russian side or a part of Ukraine’s air defence.

Advertisement

Some Twitter users have suggested that the debris was from the American-supplied Patriot missile system or the newer version like PAC-3 missiles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, not all users are convinced about the speculations over the Patriot missile system.

Advertisement

One user wrote, “This is not a Patriot missile. Patriot missiles are solid-fueled. Solid fuel burns white with a lot of smoke. This is liquid fuel, from a liquid fueled cruise missile."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dozens of Russian missiles and drones rain down across Ukraine almost every day. The Russian military has repeatedly attacked Kyiv using a combination of drones and missiles, mostly at night, in order to exhaust the Ukrainian air defences.

On Tuesday, Russia’s military had launched a fresh wave of missile attacks on Kyiv.

top videos
  • Shahid Kapoor On Who Can Replace Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan: 'NOBODY!' | Bloody Daddy | EXCLUSIVE
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raises A Toast For Her Friendship With Vijay Deverakonda; And We Are In Awe
  • Sara Ali Khan Makes A Case For Sharara Sets & Anarkali Suits For Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Promotions
  • Deepika, Ranbir At YJHD Reunion | Aamir & Kapil's Bromance | Madhuri & Karisma's Dance Of Friendship
  • SidKiara's Insta PDA Lights Up Internet | Parineeti Mum On Wedding Date | Ranveer's Hollywood Dreams
    • Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: June 01, 2023, 19:16 IST
    last updated: June 01, 2023, 19:18 IST
    Read More