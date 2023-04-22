Watch: Waiter’s Happy Birthday In Sign Language For Hearing-Impaired Guest

In a heartwarming display of inclusivity, a restaurant in London has gone above and beyond to make sure that all of its guests feel welcome, regardless of their abilities. Luciano by Gino D’Acampo restaurant recently shared a touching video on their Instagram page, showcasing a beautiful gesture made by one of their servers. In the video, we see a server walking up to an elderly specially-abled woman with a plate of delicious-looking pastry. But what he does next is truly remarkable—he starts singing Happy Birthday in sign language. The woman’s face lights up as she realises what’s happening, and it’s clear that this small act of kindness means the world to her.

The caption accompanying the video reads: “A little birthday surprise for our hearing-impaired guests, everyone is welcome here." It’s clear that Luciano by Gino D’Acampo restaurant takes inclusivity very seriously, and they’re willing to go the extra mile to make sure that all of their guests feel valued and appreciated.

Advertisement

This video has been appreciated widely on social media, with many people praising the restaurant for their thoughtfulness and inclusivity. In a world where people with disabilities can often feel marginalised and excluded, it’s refreshing to see a business that’s actively working to make a difference. “Inclusion is massively important we are all equal and we should teach this more. The world is shared by all and no one should be treated any different to anyone else," read a comment.

“Love this. And this is one of the reasons why Lucianos is an amazing restaurant because staff go above and beyond, see you soon guys…" commented another user.

Another comment read, “This is so freaking awesome! Well done on making a difference in society and not just following the norms. Love inclusion and diversity! What a beautiful touch. Every human is important and equal!"

Advertisement

Here’s another heartwarming clip floating around on the internet. Leaving a place that holds dear memories can be difficult, but it’s the little things that remind us of that place and keep us connected to it. It is even more challenging for those who are left behind, such as family or friends who miss the presence of someone who has moved away. Anish Bhagat, an Instagram user, experienced this when he received a touching farewell from his house helper, Reshma Di, before leaving for another city.

Anish shared a heartwarming video of his farewell on Instagram, where he was welcomed to Reshma’s home with a vermillion tika on his forehead and a traditional cap on his head. Reshma and her family members were delighted to serve Anish a scrumptious meal that she had prepared especially for him. Anish expressed his love and appreciation for the warm gesture, and they all clicked pictures together.

Advertisement

This clip is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face as it shows the power of relationships and how they can be built even in the most unexpected places.

Read all the Latest News here