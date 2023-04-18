Watch: Woman, Attacked By Shark In Maldives, Gets 6-Inch Bite Mark On Her Back

Social media keeps treating us with random pictures and videos now and then from different corners of the globe. Be it a surprising one or a shocking one, it never fails to entertain us. This time, a video has been shared by a Twitter account named TachiraNoticias, which is dedicated to reporting the daily events of Venezuela. The video shows a 200-pound nurse shark attacking a scuba diver in the Vaavu Atoll of the Maldives. Video of the event shows the moment the shark charged the diver, Carmen Canovas Cervello, leaving a six-inch bite mark on her upper back and shoulder.

Cervello had been swimming with around ten nurse sharks for over 45 minutes when the incident occurred. She said that the sharks were almost three metres wide and weighed between 198 and 220 pounds. Cervello and her friends treated the wound after the incident and kept snorkelling in the same spot. Take a look at the video:

The 17-second video has gone viral on the internet. While posting the video, the user wrote, “TERROR! Carmen Canovas Cervello, 30, suffered a moment of terror when she was swimming with nurse sharks on a beach in the Maldives. Suddenly, one specimen turned and bit an area of 15 cm between its back and its left shoulder. A friend recorded everything."

Later, the user also replied to the video and wrote, “Despite the injury, Canovas, who is a nurse, reports that she did not suffer serious injuries, so with the help of her colleagues, she disinfected the bite and continued diving for the following days."

The entire video of the attack was shot by the woman’s friend Ibrahim Shafig on his GoPro. Ibrahim told the media Drum World, “We decided to dive to shark bay and snorkel inside a group of sharks" albeit he later acknowledged that his choice had been in error. Around ten nurse sharks were circling Cervelo at the time of the incident. All of it was hefty. However, it was unexpected that one of them would launch a powerful strike. However, Cervelo’s crisis was averted with a light wound and he continued to dive again later.

