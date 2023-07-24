Watch: Woman Denies Paying Rs 2,000 To Cab Driver After Traveling For 12 Hours

A woman in Gurugram was spotted arguing with police officials after refusing to pay her cab driver. Footage of the incident recorded at the Huda City Centre has gone viral on Twitter leaving social media users equal parts fuming and confused. It is suggested the woman has been allegedly accused of not paying a bill of Rs 2000 after roaming in a cab for more than 12 hours. The woman in question can be seen raising her voice at a police officer. The heated discussion only worsens when the woman points her fingers at the officers continuing the argument in a disrespectful tone. Standing behind is a cab driver in a distressed state who alleges the female customer has refused to pay her due.

It is suggested that the accused hailed the cab around 10 pm making the driver roam until 11 am in the morning. But when the driver demanded to be paid Rs 2000, she expressed unwillingness to give the money creating a massive ruckus on the street. The woman doesn’t only argue with the police officer but also with a journalist present at the scene who later shared the footage on Twitter. “Scenes from Huda City Centre Gurgaon. This woman Jyoti hired a cab by Irshad last night at 10pm and made him roam till 11am in morning. Refused to pay 2000. Poor man had to call Police. Look how she’s yelling even at cops. She has done this to other cab drivers too," the Twitter user tweeted while divulging details about the incident.

Take a look at it here:

Apparently, this isn’t the first time the woman has gotten into an argument for refusing to pay for cab rides. A subsequent tweet shows another footage of the same woman arguing on a road. It is claimed the woman is known to take cabs and then threaten drivers about filing a harassment or molestation case. The Twitter user called it, “Heights of misuse of laws by women who don’t spare even poor men," before tagging the Gurgaon Police Department.

A barrage of Twitteratis has urged the police department to take cognizance of the matter and punish the alleged accused. Additionally, there were many who couldn’t fathom the woman’s antics of travelling all night in a cab without any destination in mind. If that wasn’t enough, a few also expressed confusion as to why the driver agreed to continue the trip for almost 12 hours and how the entire cost of travel ended up just being Rs 2000. A user claimed, “She knows that she has powers and even if she misuses no one can do anything."

Another suggested, “Ideally she should be made to pay the penalty by driving the car as driver. That would help her to understand how hard it is to earn money."

One more asked, “Why isn’t a lady constable there to drag her straight way to the police station!"

Meanwhile, a Twitterati wrote, “Immediately should be arrested and charged with a heavy fine."