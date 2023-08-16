Watch: Woman Eats Fried Cockroaches With Tomato Chili Sauce; Internet 'Disgusted'

When we travel around the world, there are various cuisines almost everywhere. Some are quite delicious and famous while others can be experimental. You may just not want to have or try them and move on. While you find the perfect treat at the corner of the street in the city, the internet has found another video of bizarre food of a woman enjoying fried cockroaches that she found delicious.

A video shared on Instagram opens with a wok in which chillies and onions are being fried in hot oil. The next second, the woman adds dead cockroaches to the wok and starts stirring it to fry. In the next frame, she picked a fried cockroach and dipped it in tomato onion chilli sauce and showed the camera before taking a bit.

The caption of the post reads, “You can taste fresh cockroaches in spicy sauce."

The video left the micro-blogging users feeling disgusting. One of the users in the comments section said, “Add extra spice so you won’t taste the disgusting insights eh," while another added, “This race eats everything, so new strains of pathogens are born." A third user commented, “Anybody who eats roaches deserves to be exiled from the world."

The video has reached more than 1.7 million views since it was uploaded.