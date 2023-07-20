Watch: Woman Has Her World Spinning After Huge Rolling Machine Pulls In Her Body

People must be under strict supervision when standing or working alongside gigantic machines. A single mishap can become life-threatening and a horrific video of a woman being pulled by a rolling device has become a testimony to it. In the footage that appears to be caught on CCTV, a woman in a red top and denim can be seen casually walking and moving around the machinery just moments before the tragic mishap. The device continues to roll when the woman decides to use her bare hand to apparently check the output. She slides her arm over the material and eventually gets sucked into the giant spinning apparatus.

The woman doesn’t even get a second to put in a frantic effort against the pull. Her body gets dangerously tangled on the rolling pole of the mechanical equipment. She has her entire world spinning for a few seconds before the machine stops. The woman appears visibly distraught and too shocked to move for a brief moment before the video comes to an abrupt end. “Second chance to live again," reads the caption of the sensitive reel circulating on Instagram.

Take a look at it here:

The details regarding the incident remain unclear and concerned social media users dropped a plethora of questions while also discussing the well-being of the woman. A user asked, “Did she survive?" Another deemed it a close call, “Very scary to bend like that, luckily the engine stopped."