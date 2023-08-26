Watch: Woman In Kosovo Falls For Pizza Company's Promotional Prank

In the digital age, the opportunities for building a career have expanded. With the inclusion of content creation, prank videos gradually emerged as a popular genre on social media platforms. The power of these videos to captivate audiences was once again demonstrated as a recent prank went viral, leaving viewers amused and astonished. At the heart of this sensation is a video featuring a woman who unwittingly became the centrepiece of a well-executed advertising stunt.

The video, which has gained significant traction on the Twitter-like platform X, depicts a woman stumbling upon a wallet lying on the pavement. From a distance, the wallet appeared to hold a considerable sum of money, a temptation that prompted the woman to retrieve it. Yet, as she gingerly unfolded the wallet’s contents, a surprising twist was unveiled. Rather than a monetary windfall, the wallet contained a cleverly designed pamphlet showcasing the menu of a local pizza establishment.

The ingenious aspect of the prank lies in the pamphlet’s design, meticulously crafted to mimic a real wallet brimming with €100 notes. The woman’s initial excitement upon the wallet’s discovery quickly turned into bemusement as she realized she had fallen prey to a well-orchestrated marketing ruse. The clip of her perplexed reaction struck a chord with online audiences, amassing a staggering 10 million likes and counting.