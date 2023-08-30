Watch: Woman’s Dance To Ranveer Singh And Sonakshi Sinha’s Sawaar Loon Is Simply Beautiful

The internet has become a stage for individuals to exhibit their diverse talents, spanning dancing, singing, acting, and artistic creations. Amid this vast expanse of creativity, certain individuals manage to shine, and one such standout artist is Radhika Warikoo. This Instagram user has emerged as a viral sensation, captivating audiences with her extraordinary dancing prowess. Radhika’s distinct dance reel, set to Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha’s song Sawaar Loon from the movie Lootera, has garnered significant attention from the realm of social media. Ever since the artist shared the clip, it has received more than 8 million views.

What sets Radhika’s performance apart is its sheer uniqueness – she dances while seated in a backdrop of darkness, with only her graceful hand gestures illuminated by the sunlight behind her. Her every move, perfectly in sync with the beats, carries a remarkable precision. Along with her post, Radhika wrote, “Blending sitting choreography into silhouettes," and asked her followers, “Did you notice the bird?"

Her dance performance left the internet in awe and the comments section was filled with admiration and praise for her skills.

A user wrote, “The first thing one notices, is the Bird gestures. Then it just kept getting better. What a pure amalgamation of art and dance. Just brilliant and perfect. A dance choreography I saw after ages that soothes the soul. You are Devi."

Another wrote, “Is it only me who noticed that the way she majestically dances is damn beautiful, but apart from the context she has bicep and shoulder cuts."

“This is where femininity aced," a comment read.

A user stated, “The only thing she decided to showcase was not her looks, outfit or anything but her talent. It is absolutely stunning and loved every second of it. BRB gonna watch it infinity times again."

“IDK, why but she is giving me the vibes of Shraddha Kapoor in that darkness," a user wondered.

One more wrote, “The reason why I pay my monthly internet bills."

Sawaar Loon, featuring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, was sung by the very talented Monali Thakur. The song was composed by Amit Trivedi and the lyrics were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Other than her performance on Lootera’s song, Radhika Warikoo’s earlier videos have also garnered attention, in which she showcased her mastery in silhouette style dance on Bollywood hits such as Ambarsariya, Piyu Bole, Saathiya, Badmaash Dil and Piya Tose.