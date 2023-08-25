Watch: Woman's Kindness Towards Stray Dog Is Winning Hearts Online

At a time, when the world is filled with unsettling news, stories of compassion remind us of the innate goodness that resides within humanity. A recent touching incident has captured the attention and admiration of people worldwide as an inspiring act of kindness. The video that is now doing rounds on social media platforms showcases a woman extending her compassion to a stray dog.

The video shows a heartstring-tugging scene. A thirsty stray dog is seen looking at a tap. One can practically feel the yearning in its eyes as it stretches its neck, hopeful for a sip of water to quench its thirst. But there isn’t much success as the tap remains shut. However, then, a woman enters the scene and helps the stray dog. She walks up to the tap and turns it on. The dog, initially taken aback by this unexpected act, quickly walks towards the tap and drinks water.

Take a look at the video here:

Accompanying the video, Give India wrote in the caption, “Kindness is a gift everyone can afford to give."

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, social media users swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons. Many expressed their gratitude towards the woman for her selfless act. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “God bless such compassionate souls. Koi toh bezubaan ki jarurat ko samajh paya aur uske liye kuch kiya (Someone understood the pain of the needy one and helped)."

Another commented, “I love this - compassion costs nothing but means everything."

“Kind people are god-gifted…not everyone has a kind heart…so if you are kind…never feel shy to help someone, just go ahead and help, it will come back," read another comment.