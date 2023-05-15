Watch: Worker Carries Heavy Fridge On His Back With A Smile On His Face

Labourers and workers who carry heavy weights on their heads and back are people with the toughest life. From not having a sustainable income to being abused on site in addition to overworking, labourers are exploited in several ways. Therefore, we may not usually find such people in a happy state of mind. However, a video showing a labourer smiling while carrying a refrigerator four floors via stairs has surfaced on Twitter.

Advertisement

The video was shared by Jalal Misai on May 10 and shows a worker strapping the huge refrigerator to his back. He then puts a smile on his face and starts to walk swiftly towards the building. He starts climbing up the stairs and shows impressive balance and speed while carrying the fridge. These skills help him reach his destination within 88 seconds. The 4-floor building does not have a lift which is why the worker had no choice but to carry the fridge on his back.

The video went viral with more than 6.6 lakh views and over 3.6 thousand likes. People supported the worker, and some were even angered as to why he had to carry such a huge load on his back. Such practices can cause back problems. This will not only hinder the man’s work but may also lead to him losing his job.

Advertisement

A user commented – “Go ask this person about work-life balance or work from home and all you will get is a slap in your face."

Advertisement

Another user wrote – “I hope you don’t suffer from slip disc in future. As a person who has experienced a slipped disc, I am angry that you brought a refrigerator like that. All burdens are placed on the back of the body."

A third user expressed – “Make sure the insurance is high bro. If anything happens at least he will be able to support his own life. Hopefully, he is safe from any accidents and trials that we can’t bear."