Watch: Young Boy Balances Gas Cylinder On Head; Internet In Awe Of His Talent

We often come across videos on social media that not only grab our attention instantly but keep us on the edge of the seat. You may have seen breathtaking stunts or juggling acts which have left you amazed. A recent viral video will blow your mind. You will be in awe of this young man’s unique talent for balancing a gas cylinder. That’s not all. He balances these on his head, but there’s a twist. The video has gained traction online and has created quite a buzz. In the clip, a young man can be seen at a fair, standing in the middle of the road. He can be seen balancing multiple objects on his head. You can see four glass tumblers, on top of each other. Then there’s a gas cylinder and two stainless steel drinking pots on top of these. The boy does this with such effortless ease, that passers-by stop in awe and record the moment. He even keeps his hands joined in the front. By standing in one place, he can be seen moving his upper body.

As per the Instagram bio, the man’s name is Praveen Prajapat. He is a content creator, who hails from Alwar, Rajasthan. He was also seen in India’s Got Talent Season 9. He captioned the post, “Let’s entertain the Bhandara public." As usual, the internet did not disappoint; in fact, they hailed praises for him. A social media user wrote, “Talent upar wale ne nahin diya mehnat lagti hai isko banane mein (This talent is not god’s gift. He has trained himself to do this)." Another user wrote, “What a skill. Really amazing." One user complimented Praveen and wrote, “Bro your talent is amazing." He further asked, “But tell me one thing ye sab cylinder tumne upar set kaise kiye (Tell me one thing, how have you kept the cylinders on top like this?)"

Just when you thought it could not get any crazier than this, Praveen uploaded yet another video and proved everyone wrong. This time, he took it a notch higher and placed three cylinders, perfectly balancing it with two glass tumblers on his head.