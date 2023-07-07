Watch: Youngsters Burst Firecrackers Only To Damage Portable Pool And Then...

Getting together with siblings and friends is always fun. They are usually a happy occasion. While having a good time, what if something goes wrong and this happy event turns into a chaotic one? A recent video, shared by the Instagram account Viral Hog, shows a group of youngsters having fun while lighting firecrackers. When the two boys in the video light up the firecracker, we see a lovely spark in the sky. Suddenly, something stranger occurs.

The fact that there was a portable pool nearby was overlooked by the boys. The swimming pool immediately began seeping profusely. The fire must have caused a pore somewhere in the portable pool. In the video, it appears as though someone stuck a pin into the swimming pool, causing a lot of water to spill out. The garden or backyard area seems to get flooded by the water. The individuals who were there appeared to enjoy it, instead of panicking amid this chaos. Their laughter can be heard in the clip.

The video was posted with the caption, “Whoops! Happy Independence Day! US" The incident happened on July 4, which is celebrated as America’s Independence Day.