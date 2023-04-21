Watermelon Seller's 'Laal Hai' Jingle Lands Him In Trouble

Street vendors often use unique selling tactics, sometimes that involve screaming funny jingles or slogans, to attract customers. But this fruit seller wouldn’t have ever imagined his passionate marketing style will land him in big trouble. It so happened, the man in his move to gain the attention of passers-by, screams ‘Laal hai’ to indicate the freshness and juiciness of the fruit. However, a woman donning a Laal (red) salwar suit probably assumed the fruit seller is indirectly teasing her. Now, a video of their confrontation has begun doing the rounds on social media.

In the clip, the upset woman grabs the man’s collar as he defends himself. The man explains that he was just trying to sell watermelons. The woman asks the fruit seller to stop his antics in her presence. However, the man defies and maintains that it is his shop and he can market the product in the way he prefers. He continues to scream ‘Laal hai’ repeatedly which irks the woman more. She resorts to slapping the man multiple times and in response, he asks her to leave respectfully.

Another person joins in the argument, and the seller once again repeats ‘Laal hai.’ This time the woman picks up a vessel to hit the seller, but her advances are stopped by the other man as the video comes to an end.

The clip has garnered over fifty-four thousand views on Twitter, prompting hilarious responses from multiple users. Many in the comment section continued the seller’s funny antic of screaming ‘Laal hai’ in amusing ways. A user commented, “Don’t explain. Just say: Laal hai."

Another explained, “After Laal Ishq, the only thing which mentions Laal I found interesting enough."

A section was left in splits after watching the hilarious nature of the fruit seller. “Whatta character," said one.

Another added, “I want his attitude in my life."

https://twitter.com/Mit_says/status/1648980977820237825

Meanwhile, a user called the entire fight scripted, “Kya scripted reels chala rha bhai (What in the scripted reel is going on)."

Previously, a video of another watermelon vendor screaming a similar slogan went viral on Reddit. The now-deleted clip showcased the man screaming ‘Kitna laal hai’ to make his sales pitch. Online users were amused by his selling tactic, many also claiming they want to see a similar passion in their fruit seller.

