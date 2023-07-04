Watermelon With Sauce? This Viral Food Combo Is Hard To Digest

Bizarre food combinations often result in online trolling, but there are instances when people form judgments even without the dishes being genuinely unconventional. A recent viral video showcasing a watermelon presentation serves as a perfect example of such a case. Richard Chao, a content creator, recently explored Los Angeles’ night market and stumbled upon a street vendor selling fruits in a way that social media thought was unusual. The clip features a woman preparing a large watermelon slice, which she then generously tops with a particular sauce, some spices and goes on to add a splash of lemon. Initially, numerous social media users mistakenly identified the sauce as ketchup, but it was revealed to be chamoy.

For those who may not be familiar, chamoy is a sauce made from fruit, known for its unique blend of flavours, salty, sweet, sour and spiced with chillies.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Richard Chao wrote, “Can you finish this watermelon all by yourself?"

The video has become an internet sensation, crossing over 56 million views so far. The comment section was flooded with people trolling the street vendor, assuming she served ketchup with watermelon. However, some users came to her defence, clarifying that the condiment used was actually chamoy.

A user wrote, “I feel so bad for those who never had this," another jokingly wrote, “Nahh jail time for everybody who said it was ketchup," a user wondered, “No way people don’t know what chamoy is."

A user who thought it was ketchup wrote, “Seasoning and ketchup, LMFAO people are funny."

Another wrote, “Man it’s a lot of uncultured people in the comments LMAO. Y’all got to learn different things that’s not ketchup it’s chamoy it’s actually really good on mangos

“Anyone whose mouth is watering watching this video knows what’s up," a comment reads.

Previously, a Twitter user sparked outrage among social media users when they shared a picture of a watermelon with ketchup.

Sharing the post, the user asked, “Do you eat watermelon like this or are you normal?"