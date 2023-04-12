We Bet You Cannot Spot The Number Of Tigers In This Optical Illusion

Optical illusions are a way to boost your mental abilities and entertain yourself. Pictures showing hidden outlines of animals, birds or objects have become quite popular on social media these days. These brainteasers will leave you perplexed until the answer is revealed. One example of an optical illusion that will leave you scratching your head is this picture of a group of tigers. Don’t believe us? Take a quick look at this photograph and count the number of tigers you can see in 10 seconds.

How the illusion was created:

The image shows a bunch of tigers relaxing in a dimly lit forest. While the tigers in the front are fully visible, you will find it tough to guess the number of animals hidden in the background.

This optical illusion has been made by using a dark background to camouflage the tigers. In real life, the stripes on a tiger’s body help it blend in with its surroundings and sneak up to its prey without getting noticed. The photo has used a dark background to make it trickier for anyone to spot the total number of tigers. The colours play with your sense of perception, leaving you confused about the total number of tigers present in the photo.

How to figure out the answer:

To figure out the correct answer, you need to focus on the bodies of the animals. Start from the foreground and count back to the end of the photo. As you go further, you will notice that the tigers are hidden due to the dark background and strategically placed trees. These animals should not be missed. They are half-hidden due to the other elements in the photograph, which can make it difficult for you to arrive at the correct number.

The key to cracking this optical illusion is to be focused on the faces of the tigers. This will help you arrive at the answer quickly. In order to test your mental skills, focus on the number of faces you can spot in 10 seconds. The answer will come easily to you.

Correct answer:

Did you manage to count the total number of tigers? The correct answer is 9.

